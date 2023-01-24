Shostakovich: 24 Preludes and Fugues (Hannes Minnaar)

  1. Home
Challenge Classics CC 72907 (CD/SACD)   150:32 mins (2 discs)

No one undertakes a recording of Shostakovich’s 24 Preludes and Fugues lightly, and Dutch pianist Hannes Minnaar engages an authoritative objectivity in running the ever-surprising gamut of moods in this colossal achievement. Like Shostakovich, he has the firmest of bases to carry him through to the poise of No. 23 in F major and the colossal weight of No. 24’s final Prelude and the shift to near-mania in its fugue. He always captures the loneliness of the long-distance runner, too; as he says in a booklet interview, the opening voice of a fugue tends to allow for that, but you find it in surprising corners.

While the toccata brilliance of the minute-ish long A minor and B flat major Preludes is crisp and even, Minnaar doesn’t stint on the violence, either. The craziness of the D flat major Fugue, which he first heard Ashkenazy play when he was 15 and decided he had to play it, is complemented by the tumult of the 12th Fugue in G sharp minor. I like it that the freeing song of No. 13’s Prelude follows on its heels at the end of the first disc – although Shostakovich clearly marked out the former as an apotheosis to a first part, the contrasts are really very strong throughout.

The more cycles I hear – the one before that was Igor Levit’s, live, and Minnaar holds up so well by comparison – the more convinced I am that each Prelude and Fugue works best within its original context. The sound compliments the space of the performances.

David Nice

Authors

David Nice

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

David Nice is a regular critic and writer for BBC Music Magazine and contributor for BBC Radio 3. He is a former music critic of The Guardian and The Sunday Correspondent and is an expert in Russian music, having released an in-depth biography of Prokofiev for Yale University Press in 2003. Nice has also published studies of Richard Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Stravinsky and the history of opera.

