Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. Suk: Spring Impressions; Summer Impressions; Piano Pieces, Op. 7; Moods, Op. 10
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Suk: Spring Impressions; Summer Impressions; Piano Pieces, Op. 7; Moods, Op. 10

Jonathan Plowright (Hyperion)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

CD_CDA68198_Suk_cmyk

Suk
Spring Impressions; Summer Impressions; Piano Pieces, Op. 7; Moods, Op. 10
Jonathan Plowright (piano)
Hyperion CDA68198 76:38 mins

Advertisement

As the titles suggest, Spring and Summer Impressions by Joseph Suk (1874-1935) evoke light evenings, warm breezes and romantic inclinations. It seemed fitting, then, to listen to this latest album by pianist Jonathan Plowright over a pleasantly hot and sticky weekend, Pimms in hand. The nostalgic fatigue felt in ‘Awaiting’ and ‘Longing’ is offset by the lively ‘Children at play’, which shows Suk, a one-time student of Dvořák, at his most original.

Plowright is used to handling weightier tomes, having recently released the fifth instalment of his on-going Brahms solo works series (also Hyperion), but he is a master of melodies, and these character pieces easily outshine the Pimms. If events had turned out differently, we may have been able to enjoy Suk’s interpretation of Autumn and Winter too, as he once expressed a desire to compose collections for all seasons. Instead, we have a more sombre group of short works and the Moods cycle. These are reflective, with moments of poignancy. The concluding ‘Spring idyll’ takes us back to the beginning with a fleet-fingered vivace that recalls the humour of the opening works.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Tags

You may also like

Schubert: Four Impromptus

Reubke/Schumann

Falla: Complete Solo Piano Music

CD_CHRCD118_Bach_cmyk-ef3937f-5fc3737.jpg

Bach 2 The Future, Vol. 2