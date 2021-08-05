Tchaikovsky Plus One, Vol. 3 (Barry Douglas)

There is a certain strain of late-Romantic music which needs to be handled with tact, sensitivity and indeed empathy by performers if it is not to sound cheaply sentimental and emotionally manipulative. In the last century, Tchaikovsky’s music for a while was widely accused of these failings (notably by non-Russians), and alas it is rather too easy to see why in several of these character pieces. Barry Douglas’s performances are ‘authentic’ in that he appears to be addressing a salon audience and aims to move his listeners with the pathos of these pieces. None of his performances are ‘bad’, but turn to any of the great Russian pianists, and instantly one hears a sympathetic identification with the music’s emotional expression that is missing here. Whether it is Ashkenazy playing the ‘Polka peu dansante’, Horowitz playing the Dumka, or Richter playing the ‘Nocturne’, their every phrase becomes enthralling rather than a series of generic gestures.