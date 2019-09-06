Anouar Brahem: Blue Maqams

COMPOSERS: Anouar Brahem

LABELS: ECM

ALBUM TITLE: Anouar Brahem

WORKS: Blue Maqams

PERFORMER: Anouar Brahem (oud), Dave Holland (bass), Jack DeJohnette (drums), Django Bates (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: ECM 576 7265

Advertisement

Western jazz musicians were exploring Arabic music and maqams(modes) half a century ago, long before ‘world music’ became a scene. But Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem is one of a few Arabic classical players to reverse the creative flow, drawn to the freedoms offered by modern jazz. Twenty-five years on from his first jazz collaboration, this new album is a reminder of just how natural the combination of blue notes and taqsim

(the traditional form of improvisation) can be in a master’s hands. The controlled flow of the sound in which the players’ solo parts are suspended, along with the oud’s mellow almost rumbling tone makes for a seductive, mood-altering experience. Holland and DeJohnette bring a refined quality to the session. Holland’s graceful bass winds its way through Brahem’s spacious scores, while drummer DeJohnette flitters and darts. Bates’s contribution – the piano a shimmering light source –

is a revelation.

Listen to an excerpt from this recording here.