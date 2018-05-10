The Juilliard Quartet performs string quartets by Bartók, Dvorák and Mozart

COMPOSERS: Bartok,Dvorak,Mozart

LABELS: Orfeo

ALBUM TITLE: Bartók * Dvorák * Mozart

WORKS: Mozart: String Quartet No. 2; Bartók: String Quartet No. 3; Dvorák: String Quartet No. 3

PERFORMER: Juilliard Quartet

CATALOGUE NO: 927 161 B (1965)

In the 1965 Salzburg Festival, the Juilliard’s Mozart K499 is overripe though surprisingly fresh, while Bartók third is a tour de force. Dvorák No. 11 is a touch congested, rescued by a mercurial Scherzo.

Helen Wallace