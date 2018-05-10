Kulenkampff and Solti perform violin sonatas by Beethoven, Brahms and Mozart

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Brahms,Mozart

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart

WORKS: Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 (Kreutzer); Brahms: Violin Sonatas Nos 1-3; Mozart: Violin Sonata in B flat

PERFORMER: Kulenkampff (violin), Solti (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: 480 6582 (1948-50)

The noble Georg Kulenkampff with a sensitive young Solti. An initially tame Kreutzer turns tautly penetrating. Kulenkampff comes into his own in Brahms’s Sonatas of long-reaching vision.

Helen Wallace