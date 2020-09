‘They recognise the intimate and non-portentous nature of the works, even where there must be a temptation to plumb to non-existent depths in the large Largetto. Altogether an enchanting disc.'

Advertisement

Mozart

Piano Quartets: No. 1 in G minor, K478; No. 2 in E flat, K493

Michael Barenboim (violin), Yulia Deyneka (viola), Kian Soltani (cello), Daniel Barenboim (piano)

DG 483 5255

Advertisement

Media Files :