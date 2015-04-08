‘Liszt’s keyboard versions of these familiar pieces manage miraculously to preserve not only virtually every note of the originals, but also all the music’s breadth and colours. In conveying those colours so skillfully, Martynov is helped by his voicing of textures and by the clarity of the mid-19th-century Blüthner piano he uses.’ Misha Donat

Beethoven (transcribed by Liszt)

Symphonies Nos. 4 and 5

Yury Martynov (piano)

Zig Zag Territories ZZT356

Read the rest of this review in the May 2015 issue of BBC Music Magazine

