Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Monthly Choice
  4. Beethoven transcribed by Liszt

Beethoven transcribed by Liszt

Symphonies Nos. 4 and 5

Yury Martynov Beethoven transcribed by Liszt

‘Liszt’s keyboard versions of these familiar pieces manage miraculously to preserve not only virtually every note of the originals, but also all the music’s breadth and colours. In conveying those colours so skillfully, Martynov is helped by his voicing of textures and by the clarity of the mid-19th-century Blüthner piano he uses.’ Misha Donat

Advertisement

Beethoven (transcribed by Liszt)

Symphonies Nos. 4 and 5

Yury Martynov (piano)

Zig Zag Territories ZZT356

Read the rest of this review in the May 2015 issue of BBC Music Magazine

Advertisement

Media Files :

Tags

You may also like

orchestral_6-e9d142a-dd9bd8d.jpg

Brahms Fourth and Dvořák’s Ninth prove a powerful combination

chamber_9-af42097-c81963e.jpg

A dazzling duo exude mystery and intensity in Beethoven cello works

orchestral_14-e4621ac-e6b94d8.jpg

The Minnesota Orchestra shines a new light on Mahler’s First Symphony

concerto_17-3dcd98b-9632950.jpg

A showcase of blazing Baroque energy and haunting lyricism