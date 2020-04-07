A clutch of Vivaldi arias and concertos delivered with panache

Vivaldi

I colori dell’ombra: Cello Concertos RV405, RV416, RV424, RV788, etc; Double Cello Concerto in G minor, RV531; Concerto for Cello & Bassoon, RV409; arias, etc

Ophélie Gaillard, Atsushi Sakai (cello); Lucile Richardot (mezzo-soprano) Delphine Galou (contralto), Javier Zafra (bassoon); Pulcinella Orchestra

Aparté AP226 89:28mins (2 discs)

‘Ophèlie Gaillard brings a joyous and incisively idiomatic grace to these performances. What she may lack in the absolute fluency and charisma of Christophe Coin is more than made up for in this exciting programme and the dynamism of her Pulcinella Orchestra.’

