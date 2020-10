‘If you want a testimony to what it was we lost when Mariss Jansons died, listen to this disc’, writes Stephen Johnson. ‘It’s a stunningly shaped interpretation. At every level this performance feels lived-in. If you want a suitable monument to a great conductor then look no further.’

Shostakovich

Symphony No. 10

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Mariss Jansons

BR Klassik 900185 53:48 mins