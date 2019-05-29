A dazzling duo exude mystery and intensity in Beethoven cello works
'Alexei Grynyuk handles his part with delicacy and flexibility, and his articulation throughout this recording is pellucid even at top speed'
Beethoven
Cello Sonatas: No. 1 in F, and No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5; No. 3 in A, Op. 69; No. 4 in C, and No. 5 in D, Op. 102; Cello Sonata in F, Op. 17 (arr. Horn Sonata)
Leonard Elschenbroich (cello), Alexei Grynyuk (piano)
Onyx ONYX 4196 125:59 mins (2 discs)
