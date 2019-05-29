Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Monthly Choice
  4. A dazzling duo exude mystery and intensity in Beethoven cello works

A dazzling duo exude mystery and intensity in Beethoven cello works

'Alexei Grynyuk handles his part with delicacy and flexibility, and his articulation throughout this recording is pellucid even at top speed'

chamber_9-af42097-c81963e.jpg

'Alexei Grynyuk handles his part with delicacy and flexibility, and his articulation throughout this recording is pellucid even at top speed'

Advertisement

Beethoven
Cello Sonatas: No. 1 in F, and No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5; No. 3 in A, Op. 69; No. 4 in C, and No. 5 in D, Op. 102; Cello Sonata in F, Op. 17 (arr. Horn Sonata)
Leonard Elschenbroich (cello), Alexei Grynyuk (piano)
Onyx ONYX 4196 125:59 mins (2 discs)

Advertisement

Media Files :

Tags

You may also like

Berg and Beethoven

Berg • Beethoven

Choral & Song

Disc of the Month

Disc of the Month