A delightfully fresh approach to Mozart’s piano sonatas

‘It was high time someone blew the interpretive cobwebs off this still under-appreciated repertoire, and Donohue is clearly the person to do it. He appears to take early Beethoven as his interpretive trajectory with a gloves-off spontaneity that imbues these magical scores with a compelling vitality and freshness.’

Advertisement

Mozart

Piano Sonata No. 6 in D, K284 ‘Dürnitz’; Fantasia in D minor, K397; Piano Sonata No. 17 in B flat, K570; Piano Sonata No. 2 in F, K280

Peter Donohoe (piano)

Somm Recordings SOMMCD 0191 69:05 mins

Advertisement

Media Files :

