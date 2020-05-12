A fizzing performance of Bizet and Gounod
It bubbles along with infectious delight in the SCO’s hands – I could listen to them playing this all day – dazzling between wind and strings
Bizet • Gounod
Bizet: Symphony in C; Carmen Suite No. 1; Gounod: Petite Symphonie
Scottish Chamber Orchestra/François Leleux (oboe/conductor)
Linn Records CKD 624 63:30 mins
'It bubbles along with infectious delight in the SCO’s hands – I could listen to them playing this all day – dazzling between wind and strings'
Media Files :