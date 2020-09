‘Most striking is the visceral excitement the Elias bring page after page, with passion and intensity of expression to the fore’

Advertisement

Beethoven: The Complete String Quartets, 6

String Quartet No. 6 in B flat; String Quartet No. 8 in E minor; String Quartet No. 16 in F

Elias String Quartet

Wigmore Hall Live WHLive0093/2 103:04 mins

Advertisement

Media Files :