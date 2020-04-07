Accessibility Links

  4. Hannu Lintu completes his Lutosławski symphony cycle in style

Hannu Lintu completes his Lutosławski symphony cycle in style

‘Altogether, Lintu’s Lutosławki cycle sets a new standard’

Lutosławski
Symphonies Nos 2 & 3 
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Hannu Lintu
Ondine ODE 1332-5 (hybrid CD/SACD) 61:40 mins 

‘This magnificent new recording completes a strong symphonic portrait of the Polish modernist master. This is a potent and logical pairing of works both written on a two-movement scheme. Hannu Lintu conducts with lucidity and rigour in a work exploring Beethovenian notions of tension and release. His musicians respond with brilliant, punchy playing but are also capable of dazzling refinement, something vital in a work of such intricate translucence.’

