Hannu Lintu completes his Lutosławski symphony cycle in style

Lutosławski

Symphonies Nos 2 & 3

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Hannu Lintu

Ondine ODE 1332-5 (hybrid CD/SACD) 61:40 mins

‘This magnificent new recording completes a strong symphonic portrait of the Polish modernist master. This is a potent and logical pairing of works both written on a two-movement scheme. Hannu Lintu conducts with lucidity and rigour in a work exploring Beethovenian notions of tension and release. His musicians respond with brilliant, punchy playing but are also capable of dazzling refinement, something vital in a work of such intricate translucence.’