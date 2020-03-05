Joyce DiDonato’s heart-breaking performance of Handel’s Agrippina
‘Maxim Emelyanychev hits the sweet spot in his tempos, dynamics and realisations, the score aiming to mirror Handel’s lost original'
‘DiDonato commands the vocal pyrotechnics, dramatic depth, personal charisma and absolute diction that her role demands.’ (Berta Joncus)
Handel
Agrippina
Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Elsa Benoit, Luca Pisaroni, Jakub Józef Orliński, Andrea Mastroni, Carlo Vistoli, Biagio Pizzuti, Marie-Nicole Lemieux; Il P’omo d’Oro/Maxim Emelyanychev
Erato 9029533658 229:41 mins (3 discs)
