A joyful fusion of influences in John Law’s Congregation

John Law’s Congregation

Configuration

John Law (piano), James Mainwaring (sax, guitar, electronics), John Long (bass), Dave Smith (drums)

Ubuntu UBU0036

‘Whatever the springboard, the improvisations are fluid, compelling and well developed, ranging from funky to impressionistic (such as the opening section of ‘Scandinavian Lullaby’ with its effective use of electronics) and always gripping the attention.’