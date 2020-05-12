All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
A joyful fusion of influences in John Law’s Congregation
'The improvisations are fluid, compelling and well developed'
Published:
John Law’s Congregation
Configuration
John Law (piano), James Mainwaring (sax, guitar, electronics), John Long (bass), Dave Smith (drums)
Ubuntu UBU0036
‘Whatever the springboard, the improvisations are fluid, compelling and well developed, ranging from funky to impressionistic (such as the opening section of ‘Scandinavian Lullaby’ with its effective use of electronics) and always gripping the attention.’