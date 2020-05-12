Accessibility Links

  4. Julien Chauvin’s period instrument ensemble thrives in Vivaldi concertos
Julien Chauvin’s period instrument ensemble thrives in Vivaldi concertos

'Altogether, this is glorious music-making. Hearty thanks to Chauvin and his musicians'

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Vivaldi

Violin Concertos, Vol. 8 – ‘Il teatro’: RV 187, 217, 235, 321, 366 & 387 (Per Signora Anna Maria)
Julien Chauvin (violin); Le Concert de la Loge
Naïve OP 30585   62:11 mins 

‘Altogether, this is glorious music-making. Hearty thanks to Chauvin and his musicians. French violinist Julien Chauvin and the period instrument ensemble Concert de la Loge, which he founded, explore the myriad subtleties and gestures of the music with infectious vitality. They enliven Vivaldi’s thrilling tonal landscape at every turn with intuitive and spontaneous responses to the music’s often mercurial character.’

