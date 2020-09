Kristian Bezuidenhout delivers invigorating performances of Beethoven’s concertos

‘Producing a glittering account that gives us an idea of the impression Beethoven’s own virtuosity must have made on his audience.’ (Misha Donat)

Beethoven

Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat, Op. 19; Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat, Op. 73 ‘Emperor’

Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano); Freiburg Baroque Orchestra/Pablo Heras-Casado

Harmonia Mundi HMM 902411 60:03 mins

