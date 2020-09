'With Williams, expressiveness is all. He paradoxically achieves this through emotional restraint, and in a style which you might call ‘plain’, but which allows the individual character of each sonata to emerge vividly.’

Advertisement

Beethoven Unbound

Beethoven: Complete piano sonatas

Llŷr Williams (piano)

Signum Records SIGCD527

835:57 mins (12 discs)

Advertisement

Media Files :