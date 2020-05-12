Louis Lortie returns to Fauré with aplomb
'Lortie more than meets the pianistic and musical challenge of Fauré’s unshowy virtuosity, his riding of each dappled ebb and flow of the Barcorolles reflecting a mature mastery'
Fauré
In paradisum: Requiem – Pie Jesu; In Paradisum; Ballade; Thème et Variations, Op. 73; Barcarolles Nos 1, 10 & 12; Nocturnes Nos 7, 10, 11 & 13
Louis Lortie (piano)
Chandos CHAN 20149 75:54 mins
