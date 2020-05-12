Louis Lortie returns to Fauré with aplomb

Fauré

In paradisum: Requiem – Pie Jesu; In Paradisum; Ballade; Thème et Variations, Op. 73; Barcarolles Nos 1, 10 & 12; Nocturnes Nos 7, 10, 11 & 13

Louis Lortie (piano)

Chandos CHAN 20149 75:54 mins

'Lortie more than meets the pianistic and musical challenge of Fauré’s unshowy virtuosity, his riding of each dappled ebb and flow of the Barcorolles reflecting a mature mastery'

