Lutosławski
Piano Concerto; Symphony No. 2
‘Rattle’s own input is distinguished; well-known for his affinity with Szymanowski’s music, he conducts this with a similar ecstatic beauty, suggesting a plausible if unexpected kinship between these two great Polish masters from opposite ends of the 20th century.' John Allison
Lutosławski
Piano Concerto; Symphony No. 2
Krystian Zimerman (piano);
Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle
DG 479 4518
52:22 mins
Read the rest of this review in the September Issue of BBC Music Magazine.
Media Files :