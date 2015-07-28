‘Rattle’s own input is distinguished; well-known for his affinity with Szymanowski’s music, he conducts this with a similar ecstatic beauty, suggesting a plausible if unexpected kinship between these two great Polish masters from opposite ends of the 20th century.' John Allison

Lutosławski

Piano Concerto; Symphony No. 2

Krystian Zimerman (piano);

Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle

DG 479 4518

52:22 mins

