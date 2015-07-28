‘Our diva has no truck with mere prettiness, just perfect candour as Susanna (The Marriage of Figaro)…Watts discreet ornamentation, unforced tone and careful vocal emphasis all seem nigh-on perfect.’ David Nice

Mozart

Arias and overtures from Le nozze di Figaro, Idomeneo, Don Giovanni, La clemenza di Tito, La finta giardiniera and Così fan tutte

Elizabeth Watts (soprano); Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Christian Baldini

Linn CKD460

59:40 mins

