Arias and overtures from Le nozze di Figaro, Idomeneo, Don Giovanni, La clemenza di Tito, La finta giardiniera and Così fan tutte

‘Our diva has no truck with mere prettiness, just perfect candour as Susanna (The Marriage of Figaro)…Watts discreet ornamentation, unforced tone and careful vocal emphasis all seem nigh-on perfect.’ David Nice

Arias and overtures from Le nozze di Figaro, Idomeneo, Don Giovanni, La clemenza di Tito, La finta giardiniera and Così fan tutte
Elizabeth Watts (soprano); Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Christian Baldini
Linn CKD460  
59:40 mins

Read the rest of this review in the September Issue of BBC Music Magazine.
 

