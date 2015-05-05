Mozart
Piano Sonatas Nos. 11, 17 and 18
‘In Pressler’s hands, the slow movement has a limpid quality that makes it infinitely affecting. Scarcely less beautiful in its atmosphere of warmth is the minuet from the famous Turkish Rondo Sonata No. 11; and in the ‘crossed-hands’ variation of the same sonata’s opening movement, Pressler’s use of the sustaining pedal invokes a music-box’ Misha Donat
Menahem Pressler (piano)
La Dolce Volta LDV19
