‘In Pressler’s hands, the slow movement has a limpid quality that makes it infinitely affecting. Scarcely less beautiful in its atmosphere of warmth is the minuet from the famous Turkish Rondo Sonata No. 11; and in the ‘crossed-hands’ variation of the same sonata’s opening movement, Pressler’s use of the sustaining pedal invokes a music-box’ Misha Donat

Advertisement

Mozart

Piano Sonatas Nos. 11, 17 and 18

Menahem Pressler (piano)

La Dolce Volta LDV19

Read the rest of this review in the June 2015 issue of BBC Music Magazine

Advertisement

Media Files :

