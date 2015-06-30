'The two mature C minor masterpieces on CD 2 – the dark-spirited Fantasia, K475, and the disturbingly dramatic Sonata No. 14, K457 – make an even stronger impact, combining near-contradictory qualities, simplicity and sophistication, searching concentration and relaxed ease of unfolding, in a manner that so many top performers exploring this repertory simply fail to discover, let alone realise.' Max Loppert

Mozart

Piano Sonatas Nos 6, 12, 14 & 16; Fantasia in C minor, K475

Christian Blackshaw (piano)

Wigmore Hall Live WHLive 0076/2

103:10 mins (2 discs)

