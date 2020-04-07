Offenbach’s rarely performed Maître Péronilla brought to life in fizzing performance

Offenbach

Maître Péronilla

Véronique Gens, Antoinette Dennefeld, Chantal Santon-Jeffery, Anaïs Constans, Diana Axentii, Éric Huchet, Tassis Christoyannis; Radio France Choir; Orchestre National de France/Markus Poschner

BruZane BZ1039 100:09min s(2discs)

‘Offenbach had a genius for stitching his diverse sources together without you ever hearing the joins. The admirable Bru Zane Foundation, which promotes French Romantic music from a Venetian Palazzo, fields a strong cast. Markus Poschner conducting the Orchestre National de France and the French Radio Choir encourages the bubbles to rise to the surface in a never-ending stream.’