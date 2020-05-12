Sandrine Piau leads the way with Baroque gems

Accessibility Links

4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Leo • Pergolesi • Porpora
Leo: Beatus Vir Qui Timet; Pergolesi: Stabat Mater; Porpora: Salve Regina in G
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Christopher Lowrey (countertenor); Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset
Alpha Classics ALPHA 449   66:11 mins 

‘Soprano Sandrine Piau finds just the right balance between beauty of sound and fervent expressivity. She’s partnered by the young countertenor Christopher Lowrey, who combines lucid diction with an aptly plangent sound – always beautifully controlled. Though they’re rather different musical personalities, the two singers respond to each other with particular sensitivity and their voices plait together exquisitely.’

