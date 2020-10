‘Every bar surges with energy, thrust, warmth of tone, miraculous detail in even the fastest passages and, all told, what I can only say is a huge joy in living, which must leave every sensitive listener stirred to the depths.’ Michael Tanner

Schubert

Symphony No. 9

Orchestra Mozart/Claudio Abbado

DG 479 4652

62:47 mins

