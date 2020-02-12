Steven Osborne’s iconic performances of Prokofiev’s sonatas

‘From first electrifying note-punch to last, with so much poetry and poignancy in between, this is a tour de force of pianism highlighting what seems more than ever like the great sonata sequence of the 20th century’, writes David Nice. ‘There are so many towering performances of these harrowing works, but Steven Osborne caps them all.’

Prokofiev

Piano Sonata No. 6 in A, Op. 82; Piano Sonata No. 7 in B flat, Op. 83; Piano Sonata No. 8 in B flat, Op. 84

Steven Osborne (piano)

Hyperion CDA68298 74:28 mins

