COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Berlin

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Arias

PERFORMER: Peter Schreier (tenor); Staatskapelle Dresden/Otmar Suitner

CATALOGUE NO: 0300754BC (1967)

Mozart was a specialism of the renowned lyric tenor, who recorded this collection of arias from five operas when he was just 32, his artistry and musicianship shining through every note.

George Hall