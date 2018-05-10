Mozart’s Last Masonic Works performed by the Westminster Choir
LABELS: Praga Digital
WORKS: Last Masonic Works: Requiem, etc
PERFORMER: Soloists; Westminster Choir; New York Phil/Walter; Vienna Volksoper Chorus & Orchestra/Maag
CATALOGUE NO: DSD 350 131 (hybrid CD/SACD) (1956/59)
The title is a misnomer, since the Requiem is not a Masonic work. It receives an excellent traditional account under Bruno Walter, with noble soloists. The other two works are insignificant.
Michael Tanner