  3. Mozart’s Last Masonic Works performed by the Westminster Choir

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: Praga Digital
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Last Masonic Works: Requiem, etc
PERFORMER: Soloists; Westminster Choir; New York Phil/Walter; Vienna Volksoper Chorus & Orchestra/Maag
CATALOGUE NO: DSD 350 131 (hybrid CD/SACD) (1956/59)

The title is a misnomer, since the Requiem is not a Masonic work. It receives an excellent traditional account under Bruno Walter, with noble soloists. The other two works are insignificant.
Michael Tanner

