Mozart’s Last Masonic Works performed by the Westminster Choir

COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Praga Digital

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Last Masonic Works: Requiem, etc

PERFORMER: Soloists; Westminster Choir; New York Phil/Walter; Vienna Volksoper Chorus & Orchestra/Maag

CATALOGUE NO: DSD 350 131 (hybrid CD/SACD) (1956/59)

The title is a misnomer, since the Requiem is not a Masonic work. It receives an excellent traditional account under Bruno Walter, with noble soloists. The other two works are insignificant.

Michael Tanner