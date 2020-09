COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Don Giovanni

PERFORMER: London, Weber, Zadek, Simoneau, Jurinac, Berry, Waechter, Sciutti; Vienna Chamber Choir & Symphony/Moralt

CATALOGUE NO: 480 7181 (1955)

Advertisement

A tempting set, every singer a major star at the peak of their career. Unfortunately the conducting by Moralt is so routine that what should have been a thrilling drama becomes a staid concert.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner