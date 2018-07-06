Accessibility Links

  2. Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 13, 19 & 29 performed by Clara Haskil

Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 13, 19 & 29 performed by Clara Haskil

COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: Praga Digitals
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 13, 19 & 29
PERFORMER: Clara Haskil (piano); Berlin Phil, RIAS Sinfonie-Orchester Berlin/Fricsay
CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 347 – 292P (1953-55)

Who knew Haskil had, as the liner-note observes, outsize hands? Her Mozart here is many-faceted, with short but extraordinary cadenzas, an exquisite Romanza, and an Allegro going like the wind, but with immaculate precision. 

Michael Church

