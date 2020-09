COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Alto

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 8, 23 & 24

PERFORMER: Wilhelm Kempff (piano); Bamberg Symphony Orchestra & Berlin Philharmonic/Ferdinand Leitner

CATALOGUE NO: ALC 1323 (1961-62)

Nobody today plays Mozart with such understated yet riveting expressiveness; No. 8, composed for the harpsichord, weaves a charming spell.

Michael Church