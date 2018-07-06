Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24 and 11 performed by Wilhelm Kempff
COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: Praga Digitals
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24; Piano Sonata No. 11; Fantasia in D minor
PERFORMER: Wilhelm Kempff (piano); Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Philharmonic/Ferdinand Leitner
CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 359 – 292P (1960-62)
The interest here lies in the solo works: the Alla Turca’s first movement is smooth and sweet, the finale, in Mozart’s phrase, flows like oil; the little Fantasy has arresting grandeur.
Michael Church