Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24 and 11 performed by Wilhelm Kempff

COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Praga Digitals

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24; Piano Sonata No. 11; Fantasia in D minor

PERFORMER: Wilhelm Kempff (piano); Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Philharmonic/Ferdinand Leitner

CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 359 – 292P (1960-62)

Advertisement

The interest here lies in the solo works: the Alla Turca’s first movement is smooth and sweet, the finale, in Mozart’s phrase, flows like oil; the little Fantasy has arresting grandeur.

Advertisement

Michael Church