Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24 and 11 performed by Wilhelm Kempff

Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24 and 11 performed by Wilhelm Kempff

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: Praga Digitals
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 8 & 24; Piano Sonata No. 11; Fantasia in D minor
PERFORMER: Wilhelm Kempff (piano); Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Philharmonic/Ferdinand Leitner
CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 359 – 292P (1960-62)

Advertisement

The interest here lies in the solo works: the Alla Turca’s first movement is smooth and sweet, the finale, in Mozart’s phrase, flows like oil; the little Fantasy has arresting grandeur.

Advertisement

Michael Church

Tags

You may also like

RE_CD_Rozsa_ALC1274_cmyk-46c32a3-db3701e.jpg

Philippe Graffin and Raphael Wallfisch Perform Works for Cello and Violin by Rózsa

CD_macmillan_cmyk-bf8b910-83abd15.jpg

Macmillan

valentini_200-e52fc69-1b64794.jpg

Valentini’s Concerto grossi

vivaldi_200_0-5f0ea2a-1cb6926.jpg

Gli Incogniti with Amandine Beyer play Vivaldi