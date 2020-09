COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Praga Digitals

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: String Quintets

PERFORMER: Walter Trampler (viola); Budapest Quartet

CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 370 (1965-66)

These may sound old-fashioned after period instrument Mozart performances. But few ensembles penetrate the melancholy of the G minor with greater profundity.

Erik Levi