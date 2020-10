COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Glossa

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Requiem

PERFORMER: Soloists; Netherlands Chamber Choir; Orchestra of the 18th Century/Br├╝ggen

CATALOGUE NO: Glossa GCD C 81111 (1998)

Advertisement

An urgent, dramatic reading, a little severe in places (the period-style solo singing is Calvinist austere rather than Catholic luxurious), but it grips throughout. The recording is hazily reverberant.

Advertisement

Stephen Johnson