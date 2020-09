COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Orfeo

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Symphonies Nos 1 & 7

PERFORMER: Vienna Philharmonic/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

CATALOGUE NO: 924 161 B (2003)

The chief surprise of these Salzburg performances is how unsurprising they are, almost free of Harnoncourt’s usual idiosyncrasies or perversities. Really rather dull.

Michael Tanner