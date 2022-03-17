Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande (Les Siècles)

Using early 20th-century wind instruments, and with gut strings for the string section, this Pelléas takes us closer than usual to how Debussy himself would have expected his opera to sound. It’s like listening in black and white rather than colour. The music’s generally soft-toned orchestral landscape is both vivid and beautifully shaded; and in the fiercer passages such as Golaud’s brutalisation of Mélisande in Act IV, the strings deliver with a vehemence that might sound overdone on modern instruments, but doesn’t here. The downside is François-Xavier Roth’s insistence on minimal string vibrato, with almost none at all below mid-volume; the close-to-Baroque result doesn’t convince. Meanwhile the excellent cast sings in a generalised modern style; and their voices are balanced just a notch too far forward.