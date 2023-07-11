Handel: Serse (The English Concert/Bicket)

As Romilda, soprano Lucy Crowe is a prodigy both technical – can any singer match her improbable dance in the vocal stratosphere? – and dramatic. Buffeted by the unwanted desire of the tyrant Serse and the jealousy of his sister Atalanta, who desires Romilda’s lover Arsamene, Crowe’s Romilda runs the affective gamut between tragedy and silliness. As Serse, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo’s force-of-nature vocalism is tempered with fine acting; we hear Serse’s violence not just when it boils over, but even simmering under the serene ‘Ombra mai fu’. Soprano Mary Bevan brings a magnificent sweep to Atalanta, from the honeyed tone of her amorous numbers to the edgy bitterness of her final aria. The other soloists are all outstanding, getting this opera’s mix of comedy and seriousness just right, as when mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy tinges Arsamene’s complaints with self-pity, or the baritone William Dazelev reveals vulnerability behind the klutziness of the manservant Elviro. The suave assurance of Bicket and the English Concert is expressed in gracious tempos, translucent textures and poetic continuo realisations, which also send up the emotional incontinence of the characters on stage. In all, a riveting performance.

Berta Joncus