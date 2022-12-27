Martinů: The Tears of the Knife; Comedy on the Bridge

Martinů was one of the 20th-century’s great operatic experimenters. Turning his back on Wagner, verismo and, for the most part, Czech operatic traditions, his musical and literary inspiration ranged from medieval mystery plays to Monteverdi. The oddest of all his many operas is the one-act Les larmes du couteau (The Tears of the Knife) of 1928 to a Dadaist libretto with erotic, almost pornographic overtones. Composed at the height of his fascination with jazz, the score is terrific fun even if the on-stage activities make little sense. The soloists, in this first recording of the French original, give a credible ensemble performance, but don’t quite seize their opportunities for characterisation. The band throws itself into the proceedings with gusto and Cornelius Meister’s direction, aided by a vivid, well-balanced recording, is always convincing.