Mercadante – Il Proscritto (Opera Rara)

It’s a mystery why Mercadante’s Il Proscritto from the 1840s should have been banished to the archives. Salvatore Cammarano’s well-structured libretto transports us confidently to the invented Scotland of Donizetti and Bellini, while Saverio Mercadante cocks an intelligent ear in the direction of a young Verdi. However, Mercadante is no faithful follower of fashion, as Carlo Rizzi, who rediscovered the opera in the Naples Conservatory archives, demonstrates in a vivid performance. We know from Opera Rara’s earlier recordings of his music that Mercadante was a consummate orchestrator with an ear for telling instrumentation. There are trombones for the tomb that awaits Malvina, torn between her new man Arturo, and a rippling harp for the dreams of her supposedly drowned husband, Giorgio, a Stuart supporter. While Cromwell’s man Arturo has a plaintive horn and pizzicato strings tip-toeing around his plot against his rival.