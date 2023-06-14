Spontini

La vestale

Marina Rebeka, Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Tassis Christoyannis; Flemish Radio Choir; Les Talens Lyriques/Christoph Rousset

Bru Zane BZ1051 132:03 mins (2 discs)

First staged in Paris in 1807, Gaspare Spontini’s tragédie lyrique quickly became one of the most admired works of its time, equalling Gluck’s dramatic purposiveness while adding in a heightened grandeur that impressed the likes of Beethoven, Berlioz and Wagner. Modern revivals are infrequent, though the piece proved a marvellous vehicle for Callas when in 1955 she sang at La Scala the role of Julie, the Vestal Virgin who betrays her vows and must be punished by being buried alive (fortunately there’s a happy ending).

Based on recent scholarly research in a manner that continues to do the record company Palazzetto Bru Zane enormous credit, this new studio recording offers not only musicologically scrupulous foundations but benefits from the period-instrument forces of Les Talens Lyriques, who are intent upon the drama contained within the Italian-born, French-resident composer’s austerely lyrical score. If there are occasional blemishes – the natural horns are not invariably up to the technical demands required – overall conductor Christoph Rousset leads an interpretation that captures the work’s qualities of mystery and passion.

Of the three central roles, Marina Rebeka’s Julie is vocally a shade on the small side while nevertheless encompassing the all-too-human nature of the priestess who breaks her sacred vows. The word-sensitive Stanislas de Barbeyrac portrays her lover Licinius in a light but lyrical manner. As his friend Cinna, the emphatic Tassis Christoyannis offers the right type and scale of vocalism, though is not always musically exact.

George Hall