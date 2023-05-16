  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Opera
  4. Teatro Sant’Angelo (Adèle Charvet)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Teatro Sant’Angelo (Adèle Charvet)

Adèle Charvet (mezzo-soprano); Le Consort (Alpha Classics)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

ALPHA938_cmyk

Teatro Sant’Angelo
Chelleri: Arias from Amalasunta;  Trio Sonata in G minor; Gasparini: Rodomonte – ‘Il mio crudele amor’; G Porta: Patrona reverita; Ristori: Arias from Arianna, Cleonice, Un pazzo ne fa cento and Temistocle; Vivaldi: Arias from Andromeda liberata, Arsilda, L’incoronazione di Dario, L’Olimpiade and La Verità in cimento
Adèle Charvet (mezzo-soprano); Le Consort
Alpha Classics ALPHA938   66:10 mins

Advertisement

Venice’s Sant’Angelo Theatre opened its doors to the public in 1677. Though never the grandest of the Serenissima’s opera houses, it nonetheless attracted important names, including Antonio Vivaldi and the set designers Bernardo Canal and his famous painter son, Il Canaletto. Alongside a selection of Vivaldi arias, this album includes a dozen first recordings unveiling other composers who trod the theatre’s boards: Chelleri, Gasparini, Porta and Ristori. Spanning the gamut of Baroque affects, the programme contrasts frothy arias with tragic outpourings and displays of vocal fireworks.

Among the revelations are Vivaldi’s hauntingly beautiful aria ‘Ah non so’ from his 1716 opera Arsilda; Ristori’s ‘Aspri rimorsi’, a grief-laden outpouring from Temistocle, and two arias from Chelleri’s Amalasunta: ‘La navicella’, a tapestry of yearning melodies over throbbing strings, and ‘Astri aversi’ – a real showstopper of vocal acrobatics enhanced with thrilling instrumental effects. Adèle Charvet despatches the showpieces with agility and bravura, but her velvety voice is particularly well suited to the pathos arias which are eloquently articulated; just occasionally her vibrato wavers a little intrusively. She’s superbly supported by Ensemble Le Consort who, under the brilliant young violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, perform with fire, passion and breathtaking virtuosity.

Advertisement

Kate Bolton-Porciatti

Authors

Kate Bolton-Porciatti

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement