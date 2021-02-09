Beethoven

Symphony No. 5

MusicAeterna/Teodor Currentzis

SonyClassical19075884972 29:54mins

Teodor Currentzis is famous for keeping his hand-picked orchestra on its collective toes, and in this most celebrated of symphonies the players sound at times as though they might explode with excitement. Where appropriate, they generate a rapier-like thrust that sweeps aside conventional thinking. It’s an exhilarating helter-skelter ride, which finds Currentzis (as if in full meditative flow) focusing on the music’s emotional narrative with electrifying powers of single- minded concentration.

High-tension readings of symphonic masterpieces often come unstuck in the slower movements, yet here Beethoven’s Andante con moto emerges free of militaristic bombast and (most strikingly) any sense of self-conscious orchestral sophistication. Those whose collections are heaving with recordings shaped profoundly by each orchestra’s distinctive sonic profile will find little here to suggest an established ensemble expounding traditional values. When the horns blazingly interrupt the Allegro third movement’s mysterious opening, and the sound virtually drops out as Beethoven sets up the finale with an unexpected harmonic shift, one is held entirely and undistractedly in the moment, without the slightest sense of ‘interpreter at work’.