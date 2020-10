COMPOSERS: Boyce,L Mozart

LABELS: Alto

ALBUM TITLE: Boyce * L Mozart

WORKS: Boyce: Eight Symphonies, Op. 2; Leopold Mozart: Toy Symphony etc.

PERFORMER: Württemberg Chamber Orchestra, Heilbronn/Jörg Faerber

CATALOGUE NO: ALC 1264 (1968)

Boyce’s sunny, tuneful pieces are full of charm. Cleanly re-mastered, but weighty, airless strings don’t stand up to more recent recordings such as Pinnock’s. George Pratt