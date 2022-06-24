Brahms: Symphonies Nos 3 & 4 (Leipzig/Blomstedt)

Even by the standards of a profession famous for its longevity, Herbert Blomstedt’s staying-power is a phenomenon: he conducted these recordings in April last year, aged 93. A former principal conductor of Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra (while merely in his seventies), he retains an honorary position with them, and the players’ respect for his brand of seasoned musicianship is evident at every point. And something of this orchestra’s fabled traditional sound – an emphasis on mellow shading, rather than the technicolor projection so widely favoured elsewhere – has survived unmistakably through recent decades. Exceptional recording quality, at once unexaggerated and hyper-vivid, captures these players’ circle-squaring ability to combine superb technical clarity with rounded warmth of tone. The gorgeous tawny sound of the divided violas in the Fourth Symphony’s Andante moderatosecond movement is one of many such moments.