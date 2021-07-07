Brahms: Symphony No. 1; Academic Festival Overture

There’s a really strong historical connection between Brahms and the Polish city of Wrocław (or Breslau, as the composer would have known it). We know, for example, that the great man not only took an active interest in musical life there, but also that he composed the Academic Festival Orchestra in 1880 as a thank you to the local university for awarding him an honorary doctorate. Little wonder then that the Wrocław Philharmonic feels a special bond with this work, delivering a performance that bristles with energy and good humour, whilst projecting an exemplary lightness of touch.