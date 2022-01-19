Brahms: Symphony No. 1; Violin Concerto

Jérémie Rhorer and period instrument orchestra Le Cercle de l’Harmonie are likely to ruffle many feathers with this release. In Brahms’s First Symphony, instead of the measured and more Romantically charged interpretations of a Karajan, Abbado or Blomstedt, in the outer movements the composer’s dynamic and almost Beethovenian control of rhythm is emphasised. The smaller instrumental forces create a much more transparent, fleet-of-foot orchestral texture than is possible with a modern symphony orchestra. All these aspects of the performance are compelling and illuminating, especially when Brahms’s writing is at its most intense and highly-charged. But in the more reflective lyrical passages, both in the outer movements and the Andante sostenuto, there are times when a slight relaxation of tempo and a more fluid approach to rubato could provide necessary contrast and prevent the performance as a whole sounding unyielding.