  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Orchestral
  4. Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 (Rotterdam/Shani)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 (Rotterdam/Shani)

Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra/Lahav Shani (Warner Classics)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

5419761966_Bruckner_cmyk

Bruckner
Symphony No. 7
Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra/Lahav Shani
Warner Classics 5419761966   63:06 mins

Advertisement

On the basis of this impressive live recording, conductor Lahav Shani’s five-year tenure at the helm of the Rotterdam Philharmonic seems to be reaping considerable artistic dividends. The Dutch orchestra may not possess that glorious Central European warmth of string tone you get from hearing either the Berlin or Vienna Philharmonic in this music. Nonetheless, the string playing is both subtle (with some beautifully soft chorale playing in the Finale) and where necessary, suitably fervent.

Also praiseworthy is the Rotterdam’s brass section which projects a powerful presence in those awe-inspiring climaxes, and with the entry of the Wagner tubas at the opening of the slow movement, gives us a wonderful depth of sound, beautifully
captured in the plush acoustics of the De Doelen concert hall.

Shani strikes a judicious middle course between the extremes of purposely keeping a tight rein on the flow of the musical argument and indulging in widely varied tempo fluctuations. Indeed, everything seems to flow naturally and organically from the outset.

Nonetheless, it took some time for the opening movement to really draw me in, and I was beginning to wonder whether the approach was a little too tentative. But there’s a noticeable increase in tension during the development section which carries the music convincingly towards the final triumphant bars.

I had no such qualms about the performance of the other three movements, particularly the exciting and rhythmically dynamic Finale. Also in the slow movement, Shani demonstrates a masterly sense of pacing, carefully notching up the emotional barometer to open up the heavens when the big climax with the cymbal crash finally arrives.

Advertisement

Erik Levi

Authors

Levi_Erik_cmyk

Erik Levi

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Erik Levi is a journalist and critic for BBC Music Magazine and a visiting professor in music at Royal Holloway, University of London. He is a leading authority on the music of the 20th century, and has written books on the topic of music in the Nazi era, including 'Music in the Third Reich' (1994) and 'Music and the Nazis' (2010). He is also a regular broadcaster for BBC Radio 3 and is on the reviewing roster for International Piano Magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement